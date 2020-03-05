Gary Best charged with causing cyclist’s death, DUI

Former army Chief of Staff Gary Best, who allegedly struck down and killed cyclist Jude Bentley almost one month ago, has been granted his release on $500,000 bail after being formally charged with causing death by dangerous driving and driving under the influence of alcohol.

Best, of Sparendaam, East Coast Demerara, appeared before two Georgetown magistrates yesterday.

He was arraigned before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty, who read the causing death by dangerous driving charge to him. It is alleged that on February 8, at Clive Lloyd Drive, Greater George-town, he drove a car, PRR 812, in a manner dangerous to the public, thereby causing the death of Bentley.