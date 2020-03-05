GECOM releases result for Region Four, says APNU+AFC won by 59,077 votes

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has released to the media, results for Region Four in the General and Regional Elections and if certified would see the incumbent APNU+AFC winning the general elections by around 7,000 votes .

Public Relations Officer Yolanda Ward forwarded without comment images of Statutory Declaration Form 24. The Form shows the incumbent APNU+AFC securing 136,335 votes while the Opposition People’s Progressive Party/Civic has earned 77,258 a difference of 59,077.

Assuming that these results and those for the other nine regions are mirrored at the General Elections the incumbent would have won the elections by in excess of 7,000 votes or one seat.

Notably Ward released the information almost one hour after the Returning Officer for Region 4 Clairmont Mingo was served with an injunction preventing him from declaring results without completing a verification process which has been stalled all day.

It is unclear what the next step in this tumultuous process would be. There has been no word from the GECOM Chair Justice Claudette Singh on the declaration of a final result.