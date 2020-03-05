Granger urges supporters to remain patient

President David Granger last evening urged supporters to remain patient and await the official declaration of results from the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) as no one knows the “final scores.”

“I cannot make a declaration tonight because the elections commission has not received all of the declarations from the returning officers,” Granger said to hundreds of supporters gathered outside APNU+AFC campaign headquarters on Lamaha Street. He added that the coalition and the opposition PPP/C have both made “challenges” in some regions. Up to last night, only the declaration from Region Four remained outstanding.

In a short address to the large crowd, the president said that the party worked hard throughout the campaign and even as persons turned out in their numbers to vote on Monday, now the entire process is in the hands of GECOM.