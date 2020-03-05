PPP/C leads APNU+AFC by 51,439 with Region Four still to be declared

Nine of Guyana’s 10 electoral districts have officially declared the results of the Regional Elections contested on Monday and the opposition PPP/C was leading the incumbent APNU+AFC by over 51,000 with only Demerara-Mahaica to be verified.

On Monday, Guyanese cast ballots in both the General and Regional Elections. Electoral law prescribes that only Chief Election Officer Keith Lowenfield can declare the General Elections while at the level of the Regions each Returning Officer is required to make a public declaration of the results of those elections.

Traditionally voting at the Regional Election mirrors that of the General Elections. If this pattern holds true then the incumbent is depending heavily on the still to be declared Region 4- Demerara/Mahaica to close a gap of more than 50,000 votes.