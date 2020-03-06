Ogle’s star continues to climb with multi-million $$ investor interests beckoning

Ogle can lift neighbouring East Coast communities as it climbs. Routinely, the Eugene F. Correia International Airport has been reporting increases in visitor arrivals at what is Guyana’s second international airport located at Ogle. Placed in the context of the broader socio-economic developments that have been unfolding here over the past almost five years, increased visitor arrivals may likely be the tip of the iceberg as far as the future of Ogle and neighbouring communities on the lower East Coast Demerara are concerned.

The US company ExxonMobil’s May 2015 first major oil discovery here and its subsequent finds, have generated an unprecedented visitor curiosity about this 83,000 square-mile South American republic that rarely, prior to that time, had attracted more than passing coverage in the international media.