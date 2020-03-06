“E+One”: Officer Lowenfield, obfuscation made manifest

Oil revenues and His Excellency’s new pension

First, three major points upfront: (1) A few weeks ago as the Democratic Party in the USA began its search for a candidate to oppose Republican President Trump, the results of an election process known as a Caucus could not be quickly ascertained.

Uncharacteristically it took those Iowa electors a few days to obtain final results. Because, partly, of the unique complex nature of “caucuses” and electronic problems. Relatively rare there but certain folks here in GT are willing to cite that anomaly right now.

(2) At a Press Conference called by the Elections Commission (GECOM), its CEO, former Army Officer Lowenfield – a fella I regard positively most times – described that Tuesday (3rd March 2020) as “E+ One” perhaps “Gecomese” for “One day past election (E) Day.”

For decades GECOM has known about all the challenges and pitfalls of managing Election Day and its results in this land. But from the Districts’ geography, the weather, the “logistics” to statements-of-polls “mix-ups” and GECOM’s legally-bound processes results are delayed and late. Suspicions therefore are generated and thrive.

(3) Surely by now (Friday), as you read this, some form of credible results are known and made public to the world. Untainted? Unchallenged?

***********

Unintended? A Master-Class in obfuscation?

To “obfuscate” is to make or render some issue, some fact, some explanation, “dark, obscure, confusing.”

Now I know that CEO Officer Lowenfield is bound by GECOM’s laws, procedures and even the Commissioners’ decisions. At Election time if ever he wanted to become a professional given to partisan sabotage of the electoral process, Frankly Speaking the Old Army Gentleman had/has multiple complex “regulations” to cover any naughty deeds. But not my Lowenfield. At all! Too many monitors, observers checks, balances.

Instead on Tuesday for local, Trinidad and American journalists to witness, the CEO conducted a most embarrassing demonstration in obfuscation, sometimes irrelevant confusion. Unable to provide any substantial results as promised, officer Lowenfield’s recourse was to discuss statements-of-poll, RO’s, DRO’s and the archaic legislation which actually provides him 15 days to announce final results as he pleased! All this was in response to simple questions regarding “simple” results. “As-soon-as possible” was officer Lowenfield’s refuge. Poor CEO! Reformed Elections Commission, Modern Results- Technology and new legislation needed now!

*******

Meanwhile, uncertainty, anxiety

I and most citizens I’m sure, hope that as this was being written – early Wednesday – there was still uncertainty and anxiety amongst the electorate and all innocent Citizens of the Republic.

For even as CEO Lowenfield preached procedures with no significant results, the commercial entities were mostly shuttered tight. Out–of-town employees were being allowed to leave for home early. The Viral/Social Media were replete with partisan speculation. And their own results from photographed statements-of-poll. All on E+ One as so described by GECOM’s “venerable” CEO Officer Lowenfield.

By the way, just who were business-persons afraid of? Those who would be aggressively upset with the Election Results? Just who? ANUG, PRP, TCI, TNM, URP members? Who would want to breach the peace and wreak havoc? Who?

“Yuh own louse”, politically

We are now quite familiar with the more formal terms associated with describing political loyalties at election time. Tribal voting, partisan followers, blind loyal party-supporters would be some appellations.

Now I love creole proverbs. A favourite is “When you own louse bite yuh, it bite yuh hot! Your own “louse”, even familiar enemy, knows just where to bite; your vulnerability. At election time fierce loyalty allows your own favourite louse to bite politically. Results so far illustrate the proverb. The two Big One’s loyalists remained tribal, faithful. Followers don’t mind the bites of their own. Smaller Parties were crushed, relatively. A distinct marked preference for one’s “own louse.”

********

Increased pension for His Excellency

A lighter (?) note from me – one with a vested interest in this matter. During the 2019 Christmas Season, at His State House Benab, His Excellency promised the over-65 seniors another February fete and increased pensions after he would have won the March 02 elections. He did fete the Elders in February once more.

Not to be outdone, Dr Jagdeo’s PPP has promised us – the over 60’s/70’s – plus $40,000 as our new monthly pension! So whoever has won we over-65 pensioners will be happy. Contented! Long live the winner as the new House passes Pensioners’ 2020 Budget.

******

Still, make time to ponder…

Shouldn’t the APNU+AFC have won handsomely – and easily?

Poor observers “from farrin”. They included three “retired” Prime Ministers of Senegal, Jamaica, Barbados. They knew to “find” altered ballots?

Recall A. A. Fenty advising about the pivotal roles of the 10 Returning Officers???

Congrats to E-Networks Channel One (News Room) for its Election Coverage Effort.

A very concerned and fearful citizen has proposed a new mixed cabinet with such luminaries as Irfaan Ali, Gail T, Lenox Shuman, Ms Hastings, Priya Manickchand, Annette Ferguson and Robert Badal amongst others – tried, but not so tested. His President Brigadier David A Granger! His Prime Minister? Brigadier Mark Phillips! Peace, Perfect Peace (PPP) Continuously (c )

’Til next week!

