Granger recommits to ‘good life’ over next five years in speech to supporters

Amidst a raging controversy over the supposed release of results for voting from Monday’s elections in Region Four, President David Granger on Thursday night reiterated his party’s promise of a “good life” for the next five years as he met with supporters.

Granger cautioned supporters to celebrate moderately and not to attack persons and go about their business as normal. “When the sun rises, when the president is sworn in again, let us go forward in dignity. We are Guyanese and we are building a country for our future for our children,” he said. APNU+AFC supporters gathered at tents set up at the APNU+AFC coalition’s campaign headquarters along Lamaha Street to hear an address from Granger, who had promised to speak to supporters on the previous night. Prior to Granger’s address, Director General of the Ministry of the Presidency Joseph Harmon told their supporters that the Guyana Elections Commission announced the results for Region Four on Thursday “and you can do the Maths and you know what is the results. We have not made a declaration because it is the elections commission that has to make that declaration.”