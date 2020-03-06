Observer missions say Region Four tabulation must resume for final result -say GECOM Chair, Chief Election Officer must be available

This story is developing and will be updated.

The observer missions of the Commonwealth, the Organization of American States, the European Union, and The Carter Center today said that the tabulation of the result for Region Four must be resumed to enable a final result.

The quartet also said that the GECOM Chair Claudette Singh and the Chief Election Officer, Keith Lowenfield among other must be available and committed to establish the results.

A statement by the quartet follows:

Joint Statement from International Observers in Guyana

GEORGETOWN (March 6, 2020) – The international observer missions from the Commonwealth, the Organization of American States, the European Union, and The Carter Center issue the following statement:

The tabulation of results for the election in Region 4 was interrupted and remains incomplete. The law requires that tabulation must be conducted in the presence of party agents and observers. Until this transparent process takes place, the counting of votes recorded for Region 4 remains incomplete.

The transparent tabulation of results for Region 4 must be resumed in order to proceed to the establishment of national results.

A calm and conducive environment must be provided by the police. We urge all political parties to adhere to the codes of conduct signed by them.

The Guyana Elections Commission, including the chairperson, the commissioners, the chief election officer, the returning officer and deputy returning officers in Region 4, must be available and committed to establish the results for Region 4 in accordance with the law.

Until this occurs, the result of these elections cannot be credibly declared.