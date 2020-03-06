Watch: Protests over elections at Bath and Lusignan

Two protests were launched this morning along the Bath Settlement Public Road, West Berbice and Lusignan on the East Coast Demerara against what protesters said was the rigging of Monday’s general elections.

Protesters also blocked the road with burning tyres. They chanted: “Granger must go” and also stated that they believe the elections were rigged.

Supporters of the People Progressive Party protesting at Lusignan ECD. Posted by Stabroek News on Friday, March 6, 2020

Riot police have arrived and are removing the items blocking the road.