Ramjattan says Russians, Libyan expelled over suspected plot to interfere in polls

Public Security Minister Khemraj Ramjattan yesterday said the police expelled two Russians and a Libyan national from Guyana on Monday on the belief that they were here to interfere in the electoral process at the behest of the opposition PPP/C.

Ramjattan, who announced that a fourth person was being sought, also said computers, tablets, flash drives, and a number of “other things electronic” were seized from the foreign nationals and are in the possession of the Guyana Police Force.

Up to press time yesterday, the police force had not released a wanted bulletin or any identifying details for the fourth person whom they are seeking to locate.