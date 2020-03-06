Security put on high alert for GECOM chair amidst command centre unrest

Security for Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) chairperson retired Justice Claudette Singh was put on high alert yesterday during unrest at the elections command centre.

Loud noise was heard coming from the inside of the High and Hadfield streets building as persons shouted “Free the Chairman”.

Video footage taken inside the building showed persons trying to gain entry into a room where Singh was located. The doorway was seen surrounded by a number of police ranks, who did not allow anyone to open the door. While a number of party representatives were trying to enter the room, they eventually made their way into a room nearby.