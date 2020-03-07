Lethem residents welcome upgraded main road -but call for dusty side streets to be done

Residents of Lethem are anxious for all the roads in the town to be upgraded after seeing the effect that the new asphalt road has had on the town.

The new asphalt road known as the Barrack Retreat Corridor, which stretches from the Lethem airport to the outskirts of the town in an eastern direction, was commissioned last November, however, many of the streets branching off from the asphalt road are still basically deteriorating dirt roads.

Street lights were also installed in the Corridor earlier this year.