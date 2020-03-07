Rosignol stores looted, travellers attacked

Homeline Furnishing and Digicel located in Rosignol, West Bank Berbice, were looted last night, while a number of persons were attacked amidst ongoing political protests in the region.

Persons broke into the two buildings, which are located near each other, and carted off a number of items.

Meanwhile, a Canje family was also left traumatised after persons at Number 5 Village, West Coast Berbice attempted to rob them.

Navendra Singh, also known as ‘Suresh,’ said he was returning home with his family and other passengers from Georgetown when persons on the roadways launched an attack on them. Singh’s rear windscreen was shattered during the attack.