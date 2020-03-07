Teen fatally shot at Cotton Tree protest

A Cotton Tree Village, West Coast Berbice youth was fatally shot last night as violent protests that gripped the area earlier in the day continued and another teenager was also critically injured but was unable to be transported to the hospital in Georgetown for further medical care due to the roads being blocked by protesters.

Dead is Devon Hansraj, of Cotton Tree Village. He was said to be 19 years old. Residents said that he sustained one gunshot injury. According to information obtained by Stabroek News, police ranks opened fire at the Cotton Tree Village and Bush Lot Village protests after protesters persistently attacked them with missiles in the form of glass bottles.

Stabroek News was told that Hansraj was shot during the Cotton Tree protest and was rushed to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital where he succumbed.