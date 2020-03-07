We all have a place at the table

Every time general elections come around in Guyana, we find ourselves in the same place – shaking our heads as we wait for days for the official results to be announced, the country filled with unease and tension and suspicion rife. Each time we ask the same question – when will the institution(s) charged with the execution of this task have systems and structures in place to facilitate an efficient, competent and timely release of information, regardless of the outcome? And so today, just as in the past, I repeat portions of a column given the occasion.