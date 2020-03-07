Quick fix image altering is a thing

Now more than ever I believe we are scrutinizing appearance and beauty standards. With screens and apps constantly in our faces, thoughts of comparison are so easy to entertain.

Over the years we have seen waist trainers, quick fix slimming detox teas, cosmetic surgery and non-invasive body altering procedures become even more popular. And debate is rife that those who employ invasive cosmetic surgery may even be battling issues relating to a lack of self- confidence.

While this might not necessarily be the case, more “äu natural” strategies by way of non-invasive changes like cool-sculpting, oxygen facials, and body contouring among others have been gaining traction. These offer no down time and often prove to be less expensive that traditional invasive strategies.