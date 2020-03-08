GECOM finalising elections results despite injunction

Despite an injunction in place preventing it from making a declaration of the total vote count from last Monday’s elections, the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) yesterday continued to move ahead to finalise the results, with Chief Election Officer (CEO) Keith Lowenfield requesting that a meeting be called so that he may submit his final report.

The GECOM Secretariat yesterday also published on its website what it called the “certified” copies of the declarations submitted to the CEO by each of the Returning Officers for the ten electoral districts, including for Region Four. These results have been mired in controversy as international, regional and local observer missions have said the tabulation was not completed in keeping with the law. Questions also remain about the final count in regions Three, Five and Six.

However, Lowenfield yesterday wrote to GECOM Chairperson Claudette Singh requesting the meeting so that he could submit his final report.