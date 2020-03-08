Alleged robber hunted down, killed by residents after shooting bus operator

(Jamaica Gleaner) A man who allegedly shot and injured a bus operator in Darliston, Westmoreland, on Thursday night, during an attempted robbery, was mobbed, beaten and then chopped to death by angry residents who cornered him.

The dead man has been identified as Rohan ‘Papa’ Daley, of Darliston.

The injured bus operator, who was shot in his upper body, is expected to make a full recovery.

While not endorsing mob killing, Superintendent Robert Gordon, the police commander for Westmoreland, described Daley as a well-known criminal who had featured in numerous shootings and robberies in the police division.

“That particular area of Westmoreland has always been quiet … . As a matter of fact, this is one of our most quiet communities. Most of the offences that have been committed in and around this area in recent times have been linked to this particular individual,” said Gordon.

“… He was armed with a gun and he had already shot and injured a member of the community, so the residents were no doubt protecting themselves after their lives were also threatened by this armed robber,” added Gordon.

DOZENS CAME TO BUSMAN’S AID

According to reports, about 9:20 p.m., the 47-year-old bus operator drove to his home on Pentecost Lane. While alighting from the bus, Daley demanded money from him at gunpoint.

The bus driver attempted to run but was shot by Daley.

An alarm was raised and dozens of residents rushed to his assistance.

“Blacka (the bus driver’s alias) tell wi seh a de one ‘Papa’ hold him up and shot him, so all a wi go fi mi machete and couple big stone and go look fi the boy,” a resident, who withheld his identity, told The Gleaner.

“As soon as we see the ol’ thief, him point the gun pon we and a threaten fi shoot, but a big stone connect him inna him face … .”

Daley tried to resist capture but was beaten and chopped to death. His firearm was seized.

“This incident has resulted in another illegal firearm being removed from the streets, and with this man out of the community, we are hoping that things will now return to normal,” said Gordon, who did not indicate whether the police were on the hunt for the mob killers.