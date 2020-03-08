Are Guyanese sitting on a racial volcano about to erupt?

Dear Editor,

Is Mr GHK Lall a prophet? GHK predicted the violence of the 2020 election in his 2013 book: Sitting on a Racial Volcano (Guyana Uncensored).

He writes: That there is a damning, irrefutable racial component in Guyanese life; that it haunts, terrifies, and enrages; that grows quietly, but determinedly; and that it promises a terrible calamity for the peoples of this society. The bottom line is a racial volcano that burns deep within; it is one that is recklessly stoked; and through its very presence and muted heat generates a spirit of continual agitation.

Editor, when I saw the violence and burning on the streets of Guyana recently, I couldn’t help asking if GHK’s prophesy is coming true.

Editor, here is a brief description of the book:

“Sitting on a Racial Volcano (Guyana Uncensored)” is an unflinching and unsettling look at chronic racial anxieties and smothering anger, as lived by two major racial groups in Guyana.

It covers the subtle and sometimes not so artful manipulations of the PPP and PNC of its racial constituents for purposes of power and control; and the well-developed psychology of racial expectations and convictions.

Then there is recognition of the absence of any meaningful buffer capable of influencing change for the better; or of mediating first the distinction, then transition from raw, dirty politics in the trenches to the responsibility inherent in governing a nation.

Editor, I want to close by asking several questions: Due to the election, are we witnessing a terrible calamity for the peoples of this society? Are the Guyanese people sitting on a racial volcano about to erupt? Is the 2020 election the icing on the cake that will set off the volcano? I have to ask again: Is Mr GHK Lall a prophet and did he predict what is happening in the 2020 election?

Yours faithfully,

Anthony Pantlitz