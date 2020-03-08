A welcome return in Link Show 35

Two of the country’s best production companies, The Theatre Company and Gems Theatre Productions provided one of the crucial components of the Republic Jubilee celebrations, the cultural factor, and in this case, theatre. They produced, as they used to do customarily at this time, The Link Show 35.

The Link Show was, as usual, directed by Ron Robinson and produced by Gem Madhoo-Nascimento, the most accomplished in their fields in Guyana. They recruited a new choreographer, Esther Hamer, a member of the National Drama Company, and retained the production’s stage manager, Paul Budnah.

This was the second in what may be called the renewed series of Link Shows after yet another break in the normally annual satirical production. The two production companies and their leading personalities were able to restore their fractured partnership to resume the signal production in 2019, and this continuation in 2020 is extremely welcome. This is also the second such resumption and it may well be an indication of permanence this time. The Theatre Company’s effort to continue the satirical series on its own in 2018 did not quite fit the vacancy.