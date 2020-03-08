Youngsters doing well at developmental chess tournament

Four rounds of the Under-16 Development Chess Tournament have been completed at the National Stadium, Providence and three players have acquired the maximum four points. They are Ronan Lee, a student of Marian Academy, Gareth DaSilva, also of Marian Academy, and Kishan Puran, of Queen’s College.

Those in the second position with three points each, number seven and Alexia McAdam from Marian Academy heads that list. The Bishops’ High School student Anasie Fredericks, who has been winning trophies and medals recently, is also in second place.

The tournament lasts for seven rounds.

Meanwhile, the 2020 National Senior Chess Championship began yesterday at the National Stadium and continues today at the same venue. The championship is a nine-round, round-robin with Grand Prix points being awarded to outstanding players. Today’s games begin at 9.30 am.