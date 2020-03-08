I regret I cannot supply a column this week. It is late Friday after election day on Monday. I am sick at heart.
The events of the last few days have disgraced Guyana.
What has happened so far if continued will be an indelible stain in the history of the nation.
The affront to democracy is contemptible. In future “My vote counts” will mean nothing – only “Accept what is imposed.”
It will weaken Guyana’s international standing at a vital time.
A terrible lesson is being taught to the young people of Guyana.