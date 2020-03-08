Steered to the classroom, Dianne Henry has embraced teaching

A bank robbery redirected Dianne Henry’s career path from the banking sector to teaching and 22 years later she is grateful to her mother for taking the bull by the horns in ensuring that she re-entered the classroom.

Henry had already applied to a bank when a robbery occurred at the Guyana National Cooperative Bank (GNCB) at Anna Regina. The robbers killed policeman Richard Faikal and temporarily held a bank teller hostage.

“I did not choose to become teacher,” Henry said, laughing before she told the story.