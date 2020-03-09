Granger says won’t allow `political malefactors to highjack our democracy’

Adverting to elections related unrest in recent days, President David Granger today said he won’t allow “political malefactors to highjack our democracy”.

Granger, who is performing the functions of a caretaker President, also said that he has no control over GECOM and urged the public to allow the Election Commission “to execute its mandate to deliver credible elections to the Guyanese people”.

The statement issued by President Granger follows:

STATEMENT BY HIS EXCELLENCY DAVID GRANGER

PRESIDENT OF THE COOPERATIVE REPUBLIC OF GUYANA

MARCH 9, 2020

Guyanese, I acknowledge that, one week after General and Regional Elections were held, we have not yet had the final declaration of results and uncertainty and unease have arisen.

I assure the nation that, at all times, I have acted in accordance with the Constitution and Laws of Guyana. After the elections on March 2nd, the nation awaited the declaration of the results by the Elections Commission after completing its work.

GECOM is an independent constitutional agency over which I and the Executive have no control. I assure you, that as President, I cannot, did not and will not interfere in the work of GECOM.

The Opposition created an atmosphere of intimidation and fear at the office of the Returning Officer of District Number 4. This led to the interruption of GECOM’s work.

The Opposition then approached the Supreme Court seeking to prevent GECOM from making a declaration of the final results. That matter is now before the Chief Justice who will hear the case tomorrow, Tuesday, March 10th.

Justice Claudette Singh, Chairman of GECOM, has indicated that she will await the outcome of that matter. The entire nation, indeed, must await the ruling of the Supreme Court.

The Opposition is disseminating a narrative that is no more than a falsification of reality. It is completely at variance with the official declarations of the Elections Commission for the ten electoral districts.

Guyanese, we have all witnessed the lawlessness and violence that have been unleashed on innocent school children, citizens and police officers in several districts of our country. Our security forces have been working to quell disorder and to bring the perpetrators to justice.

It is my sworn duty, as President, to uphold the Constitution and keep our citizens safe. I intend to do so. I will not allow political malefactors to highjack our democracy and compromise public order and human safety. Law and order will be maintained.

Guyanese, I appeal to you to remain calm and not to engage in any activity which can lead to the heightening of tensions in society. I urge you to go about your business in a peaceful manner. Some damage has already been done to social relations in our communities. We must repair that damage.

Guyanese are asked to contribute to ensuring that we maintain law and order at all costs. Guyana is a lawful state. We must allow the institutions which we revere and on which we rely to work to ensure that there will be a fair outcome to the issue which we now face.

Guyanese will continue to live with each other. We must not allow ourselves to be provoked into taking any action which will engender hate or disharmony.

I am confident that there will be a peaceful and lawful resolution to this issue in a short period of time.

I appeal to you to join me in allowing the judicial system to perform its functions.

I appeal to you to allow the Elections Commission to execute its mandate to deliver credible elections to the Guyanese people.

I thank you.