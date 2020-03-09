NY Guyanese rally for transparency in electoral process

Hundreds of New York-based Guyanese gathered on Saturday evening at the corner of 134th Liberty Avenue, New York, calling for democracy and transparency in the electoral process.

At the rally, they sounded the call for peace, love and unity for all, with some pointing out that they were not there because of a political party, but because of democracy and for free and fair elections.

Aminta Kilawan-Narine, an attorney, told the gathering: “It feels like we are going backwards in time and this is painful to experience. How do we sustainably move forward? We can stand here, we can call for peace but we need to go beyond that. …Pressures need to come from us in the diaspora,” she said.