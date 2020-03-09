Our Jubilee and oily election campaign Concerning and concluding…

From competence to controversy

“Do You See Anything To Laugh About?” the song by Morgan Heritage asks.

This ten-part feature ends with reflection on the sentiments of that popular musical piece. For though this series was meant to throw the water of levity, laughs, humour on the often-fiery, incendiary rhetoric and actions embedded in a robust, no-holds barred election 2020 campaign, the final days hardly offered much in terms of comic relief and light-heartedness. Indeed the Polling Day and the days that followed March 02 attracted bitterness – the worst of the Guyanese character. Power, raw sought-after ultimate authority, was at stake. To retain or to regain!

Never-the-less, this writer, knowing full well, that if Guyanese don’t laugh they might have to cry, did find elements of survival humour amidst the Guyanese (political/election/campaign) resilience. So as we conclude today, let’s both reflect – and laugh…

*******

Three Mahendras, ink-stained for life?

● On the actual Polling Day one party generated Ballot-Box hostility that was derived from an opponent’s group having their elector(s) vote more than once. Multiple times.

But it was later discovered amidst the aggressive crowds and police presence, that there were indeed actually two\three Mahendra Singhs! Different IDs, different faces, different details. Same vote(s) for one Party.

● Do you realise that the “voting ink” used this time around by GECOM, might leave those who voted “stained for life”? It just won’t come off! Bleach, alcohol, detergent just made it black! And lasting?

● Congrats to the Out Patient Department of the nation’s Hospital. Returning Officer for Region 4, Comrade Mingo, was made quickly “well” after his sudden relapse? So strong he recovered, that he was able to produce a powerful Region-winning “Declaration”. Hail the Hospital for Elections. From Polling Day competence we moved to Counting Day Controversy.

Two final jokes…

State funeral…

Three teenage fellows were buddies from the same village since they were toddlers. They cared not that they were “Portuguese”, “African” and “Indian” Guyanese. They were inseparable buddies.

In 1964 they were all fishing in a deep village canal when PNC Leader Forbes Burnham’s car plunged into the canal with him, the Leader, trapped inside.

Gallantly all three fellows plunged in and rescued PNC comrade Forbes. Two days later, he summoned the fellows to reward them for saving his precious life.

The first fellow, “Portuguese,” requested $20,000.00 and a Canadian visa, Forbes easily arranged that. The Afro teen asked for $100,000 and a job. No problem. But the Indo young man asked the Comrade Leader to arrange a state funeral for him. Forbes was taken aback. “State funeral son? Why?” He asked.

“Well Sir,” the boy explained, “me daddy a wan long-time serious, serious PPP man. Election 1964 coming and when he hear is you me help save, I dead-dead-dead!”

Black and bleach

This one is “borrowed” from the Link Show 35, the other night: The big buxom, Comrade Lady presented herself to vote. The Presiding Officer seemed very puzzled. Perplexed. On examining the ID Card and looking at the Lady Comrade.

So she asked impatiently: “Wha wrang” Yu en seeing is me?” The Presiding Officer exclaimed looking at the ID: “But dis is a Black woman! You white!” Lesson? After bleaching take out new photographs.

So friends stay safe until next elections.