Fletcher, Ambris hand Volcanoes second win

ST GEORGE’S, Grenada, CMC – West Indies players Andre Fletcher and Sunil Ambris carved out half-centuries in a pivotal century partnership as Windward Islands Volcanoes won for only the second time this season with a two-wicket victory over Jamaica Scorpions.

Starting yesterday’s final morning at the National Stadium here on 51 for three in pursuit of 225 for victory, Volcanoes overhauled their target thanks to 71 from Fletcher and 56 from captain Ambris.

Together, they posted 105 for the fourth wicket but more importantly, denied Scorpions that vital early strike they needed in order to get at Volcanoes’ brittle lower order.

Fletcher, a white-ball specialist, struck 10 fours in an innings lasting 141 balls and nearly three hours, after resuming the day unbeaten on eight.

On two overnight, Ambris showed his class in a 75-ball knock decorated with seven fours.

Ambris was largely untroubled by the Scorpions attack until he skipped down to off-spinner Jamie Merchant (2-39) in the fifth over before lunch and clipped a simple catch to his opposite number John Campbell at mid-on.

On 161 for four at lunch, Volcanoes benefitted from two key partnerships after the break to get up to their target.

Fletcher put on 31 for the fifth wicket with wicketkeeper Emmanuel Stewart (22) who then added a further 34 for the sixth wicket with Keron Cottoy (24).

There was some late drama when Stewart was caught at short leg off Merchant with 11 runs needed for victory, triggering a slide that saw three wickets tumble for four runs in the space of 22 deliveries.

But Kenneth Dember (three not out) kept his head to see Volcanoes over the line.