The View From Europe

Common-sense ought to lead policy towards Cuba

Two weeks ago, Caribbean Heads of Government passed a resolution critical of US policy towards Cuba.

Under normal circumstances this would not be worthy of comment as the region is known for its long-standing support for its close neighbour. However, times have changed.

CARICOM’s statement responded to the continued tightening of the US embargo and Washington’s policy of encouraging governments around the world to abandon Cuban medical programmes on the basis that they amount to a form of human trafficking.