Granger says won’t allow ‘political malefactors to hijack our democracy’

Adverting to elections-related unrest in recent days, President David Granger yesterday said he won’t allow “political malefactors to hijack our democracy” and compromise public order.

Granger, who is performing the functions of a caretaker President, also said that he has no control over GECOM and urged the public to allow the Elections Commission “to execute its mandate to deliver credible elections to the Guyanese people”.

In his statement he acknowledged that one week after General and Regional Elections were held there had been no final declaration of results and that uncertainty and unease have arisen.