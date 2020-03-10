LIVE: High Court hears case against GECOM over ‘verification’ of Region 4 votes

Chief Justice Roxanne George today hears the case which seeks full verification of the results of Region Four in the General and Regional Elections held on March 2.
Meanwhile, outside the court, LJP presidential candidate Lennox Shuman is in a standoff with police after he was initially prevented from entering the session while dressed in traditional Amerindian wear. Shuman was later allowed to enter.
