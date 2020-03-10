Guyana News

LIVE: High Court hears case against GECOM over ‘verification’ of Region 4 votes

Chief Justice (ag) Roxane George-Wiltshire
Chief Justice Roxanne George today hears the case which seeks full verification of the results of Region Four in the General and Regional Elections held on March 2.

Meanwhile, outside the court, LJP presidential candidate  Lennox Shuman is in a standoff with police after he was initially prevented from entering the session while dressed in traditional Amerindian wear.  Shuman was later allowed to enter.

LJP Presidential Candidate Lenox Shuman is being prevented from entering the Court due to his traditional garb

Posted by Kemol King on Tuesday, March 10, 2020