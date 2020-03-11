CARICOM leaders due today to ease post-elections tensions

A delegation of Caribbean Community (CARICOM) heads led by Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley is due to arrive here today for a two-day visit intended to ease tensions in the country following last week’s disputed polls and to help broker a resolution to the political impasse.

Mottley is due to meet with the leadership of all parties that contested the polls during the visit, which was announced by her office and confirmed by both government and opposition.

Her office said the delegation will not only meet with politicians but with representatives of the Commonwealth, the Organization of American States, the European Union and the Carter Center observer missions that are in the country to monitor the conduct of the elections.