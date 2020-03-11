Jamaica confirms first case of coronavirus

(Jamaica Gleaner) Jamaica has confirmed its first case of the Coronavirus.

Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton made the disclosure yesterday at a press conference at his New Kingston offices.

The female patient has been in isolation since yesterday after showing respiratory symptoms.

According to the travel history, she returned to Jamaica from the United Kingdom on March 4.

The confirmation of the case means that there are now four Caribbean countries with the virus.

The others are Dominican Republic, St Martin, and St Barts.