Accused in fatal Letter Kenny hit and run released on bail

The driver allegedly involved in last Saturday’s hit and run along the Letter Kenny Public Road which left motorcyclist, Shawn Smith, dead, was on Tuesday released on $300,000 bail when he appeared at the Springlands Magistrate’s Court.

Trevor Narain, 45, of Lot 55 Whim Village, Corentyne, who surrendered to police on Sunday, appeared before Magistrate Alex Moore, where he was charged with failure to render assistance, failure to stop after an accident and failure to report an accident.

Narain pleaded not guilty to all three charges and was released on $300,000 bail. He was also required to lodge his passport and has to report to the Whim Police Station twice weekly until he returns to the Whim Magistrate’s Court on April, 28.