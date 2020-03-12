US Embassy in Jamaica suspends visa services after worker tests positive for coronavirus

(Jamaica Star) The US Embassy has suspended visa services and American citizens services after news that one of its employees has tested positive for the coronavirus.

“The U.S. Department of State has no greater responsibility than the safety and security of U.S. citizens overseas and locally-employed staff.

In coordination with Jamaican authorities, Embassy Kingston is implementing all appropriate measures to help control the spread of COVID-19,” a release to THE STAR read.

The release also stated that the Embassy is in the process of sanitising the premises to prevent further outbreak.