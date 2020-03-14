Roach, Holder rout Jaguars for 55

Tenacious spells from Kemar Roach and Jason Holder routed Guyana Jaguars for 55 yesterday at Providence while Kraigg Brathwaite carried his bat through the second innings as the Barbados Pride set the Jaguars a target of 330 heading into day three.

Responding to Pride’s first innings score of 174, the West Indies Championship title holders, Jaguars resumed on 19-2 and lasted just 77 minutes on day two as they stumbled to their lowest total in the Professional Cricket League era, surpassing their previous record of 66 against the same opponents at the same venue in 2014. Pride went on to pile on 210 all out in 66.3 overs to set Jaguars an imposing total when they begin their chase today. Watched by an almost shell-shocked handful of spectators under hot but windy conditions, Roach led the destruction on his way to five for 20, beginning with the wicket of the Jaguars’ skipper, Leon Johnson who guided a low catch to Brathwaite at first slip. Ten minutes later, Vishual Singh feathered a catch to Shamarh Brooks behind the stumps off the right arm seamer as the hosts slipped to 38 for five. Jaguars then lost their next three wickets for one run.