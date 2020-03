What’s Cooking is a series in which I answer questions and share advice about food and cooking that you have but may be too shy to ask.

Why soak rice? Is it necessary? What is the effect of soaking rice before cooking?

The soaking of washed raw rice before cooking is a cultural thing; some people do, and some don’t. It is necessary? Not at all. However, the texture of the cooked rice is much improved; it is light, tender, and has that fluffiness that is often associated with cooked rice.