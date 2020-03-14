Coronavirus and the excess

Last year when supermodel Naomi Campbell shared her tips for travelling, which included sanitizing her entire plane seat, most people were slightly alarmed with the drastic levels she went to in order to ensure her safety. Fast forward to today and those same people seem to be constantly backpedalling, observing and zeroing in on the slightest clue that can match any coronavirus-like symptom. Now many are hailing Campbell’s behaviour the ideal approach to Coronavirus, well at least for those with enough disposable income.

Three months into 2020, I would have never imagined a virus having the capability to lock down an entire country. Coronavirus has spread like wildfire so simply and created so much hysteria, sending most people into panic mode.