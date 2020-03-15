Probe of Cuban butcher’s murder still ongoing

Investigations are still ongoing into the murder of Cuban butcher Ofredis Duarte Campos, who was shot and killed on Church Street about three weeks ago during an attempted robbery, acting Commander of Region 4(A) Senior Superintendent Phillip Azore has said.

In an invited comment, Azore told Stabroek News that the investigation was still ongoing. He, however, refused to divulge any other details.

Late last month, the then Regional Commander Assistant Commissioner Edgar Thomas had told Stabroek News that investigators were able to positively identify the suspects in the matter based on CCTV footage obtained.

Thomas had said that while no arrest had been made as yet, the investigation was continuing.

“We know who we are looking for,” he had said.

He had added that one of the suspects was known to the police.

Campos, of 321 East Street, Georgetown, was on his way to work at the Rossignol Butchery on Church Street around 6.44 am on February 18 when he was shot thrice about his body. He was pronounced dead on arrival at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH).

The police had said that Campos was confronted by two men after he left his home around 6.30 am.

“…Whilst on the western parapet proceeding south on Cummings Street between Middle and Quamina Streets, he was confronted by [two] suspects on a red and white XR motorcycle which came from the opposite direction. During the confrontation the pillion rider discharged three rounds…. after which they fled the scene,” a police press release stated.

Anisley Diaz Hernandez, the dead man’s wife, had told Stabroek News that he worked at the Rossignol Butchery in Suriname for four years before they moved here two years ago and he began working at the company’s branch on Church Street.

His uncle had said that at the time of his death Campos was carrying a haversack in which he had a work t-shirt and a support belt he wore at work to prevent back injuries. He also had his phone in his pocket. Nothing was stolen from him.

Meanwhile, residents had told Stabroek News that they believed the men who killed Campos intended to rob him. They had said that that when confronted by the men, Campos refused to give up his bag which led to him being shot.