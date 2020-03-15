Three new cases of COVID-19 in Guyana -confirmed cases now at four

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Guyana rose to four yesterday after three persons, all linked to the 52-year-old woman who died from the illness last week, returned positive tests.

Minister of Public Health Volda Lawrence confirmed the news yesterday, the Department of Public Information (DPI) reported. The report said that the three COVID-19 patients include the husband of the woman who died from the virus last week, her son and another person living at their residence on the East Coast Demerara.

Tests were conducted after the trio began experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 after only two days of being quarantined.