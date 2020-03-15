Trinidad & Tobago now at 4 confirmed COVID-19 cases

(Trinidad Express) The Ministry of Health, Trinidad and Tobago, advises the population of two more confirmed cases of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Thus, in total, four persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Trinidad and Tobago at this time.

Additional information will be provided as the situation develops.



Members of the public are urged to take the following personal hygiene measures to protect themselves and their loved ones from COVID-19:

Wash your hands properly with soap and water

Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if water and soap are not available

Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze

Dispose of tissue immediately after using o Cough and sneeze into the crook of your elbow if you do not have a tissue

Avoid touching your face

Practise social distancing (e.g. no kissing, hugging or hand-shaking, avoid mass gatherings)

Sanitize hard surfaces (e.g. tabletops, handrails, doorknobs and trolleys) as often as possible.

Avoid close contact with people who have flu-like symptoms

Stay home if you are ill

The Ministry will continue to provide accurate information to the public in a timely fashion.

The public is therefore urged to disregard and avoid sharing all unconfirmed, misleading and/or false information about COVID-19 (formerly Novel Coronavirus).