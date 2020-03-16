Guyana News

Elections recount further delayed

Party reps are organizing their lists for shifts
The recount of votes in the March 2 general elections will not begin today as a key document is still to be concluded.

In the meanwhile Tactical Services Unit police descended on the Arthur Chung Convention Centre and tried to evict party agents and others.

PPP/C Commissioner Robeson Benn speaks to members of the media about encounter with the police inside the Arthur Chung Convention Centre compound.

PPP/C Commissioner Robeson Benn speaks to members of the media about encounter with the police inside the Arthur Chung Convention Centre compound

