Elections recount further delayed

The recount of votes in the March 2 general elections will not begin today as a key document is still to be concluded.
In the meanwhile Tactical Services Unit police descended on the Arthur Chung Convention Centre and tried to evict party agents and others.
PPP/C Commissioner Robeson Benn speaks to members of the media about encounter with the police inside the Arthur Chung Convention Centre compound. Watch:
Posted by Stabroek News on Monday, March 16, 2020