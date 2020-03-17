Jagdeo lambastes APNU+AFC over vote recount delays

General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday charged that the governing A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance for Change (APNU+AFC) is “mortally” afraid of the recount of votes of Region 4 and has blamed them for the constant delaying of the process.

“…Clearly they are trying to stage something…….they will try to undermine the integrity of those boxes and the containers. They are mortally afraid of the recount. Everyone have been saying let’s do the recount and wherever the chips fall people have to accept the results,” Jagdeo said last evening.

He was at the time addressing a press conference which was held at Freedom House, Robb Street.