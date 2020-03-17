Prison service to curb visits as part of COVID-19 response

In an effort to protect the prison environment from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the Guyana Prison Service will be implementing special arrangements at all of its prisons, including a reduction in visits.

This disclosure was made yesterday by Director of Prisons (ag) Gladwin Samuels, who said that the arrangements will remain in place from tomorrow (Wednesday March 18th) until further notice.

Samuels explained that convicted prisoners will continue to be allowed one 10-minute visit per month.