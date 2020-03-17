US Secretary of State warns of serious consequences for electoral fraudsters here

US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo today warned that there will be serious consequences for persons here engaged in electoral fraud and seeking to establish an illegitimate government. It was the sternest warning yet from a high ranking member of the Trump administration.

Speaking at the State Department today, Pompeo said:

“The United States is closely monitoring the tabulation of votes in Guyana ….we join the OAS Commonwealth, EU, CARICOM and other democratic partners who are calling for an accurate count. We commend CARICOM’s role in seeking a swift democratic resolution and it is important to note that the individuals who seek to benefit from electoral fraud and form illegitimate governments/regimes will be subject to a variety of serious consequences from the United States”.

The US and other western countries have kept up pressure on the government here over signs that there might be attempts to swear in incumbent David Granger on rigged results for Region Four.