Trinidad confirms 5th coronavirus case

(Trinidad Guardian) Trinidad and Tobago has a fifth confirmed case of coronavirus COVID-19.

The following is a statement by the Ministry of Health.

“The Ministry of Health, Trinidad and Tobago, advises the population of one additional confirmed case (imported) of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19). The patient is a twenty-six (26) year old male.

Thus, in total, five persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Trinidad and Tobago at this time.

Members of the public are strongly advised to adhere to the following personal health protection measures to safeguard themselves and their loved ones from COVID-19:

Wash your hands properly with soap and water

Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if water and soap are not available

Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze

Dispose of tissue immediately after using

Cough and sneeze into the crook of your elbow if you do not have a tissue

Avoid touching your face

Practise social distancing (e.g. no kissing, hugging or hand-shaking, avoid social gatherings)

Sanitize hard surfaces (e.g. tabletops, handrails, doorknobs and trolleys) as often as possible.

Avoid close contact with people who have flu-like symptoms

Stay home if you are ill

The Ministry will continue to provide accurate information to the public in a timely fashion. The public is therefore urged to disregard and avoid sharing all unconfirmed, misleading and/or false information about COVID-19 (formerly Novel Coronavirus).”