Trinidad & Tobago now at 9 confirmed COVID-19 cases

(Trinidad Express) The Ministry of Health, Trinidad and Tobago, advises the population of two additional confirmed cases of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).
One patient is a male and the other a female.
Both of the persons who have tested positive for COVID-19 have recent travel historie. The cases are unrelated.
Currently, in total, nine persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Trinidad and Tobago.
Thus far, all positive COVID-19 cases in Trinidad and Tobago have been imported.
Members of the public are reminded that personal protective measures are the most effective tools against COVID-19. One of the ways that persons may avoid getting sick is by washing their hands:
- after using the bathroom
- before, during and after preparing food
- after coughing or sneezing
- when caring for persons who are sick
- before eating
- after handling animal waste
- when hands are dirty
The Ministry will continue to provide accurate information to the public in a timely manner. The public is therefore urged to disregard and avoid sharing all unconfirmed, misleading and/or false information about COVID-19