MARAD says seaports closed from tomorrow to all international vessels with exception of merchant ships

The Maritime Administration Department (MARAD) today said that in the drive against the Covid-19 pandemic, all seaports in Guyana will be closed from tomorrow to international vessels with the exception of merchant ships.

In a statement, MARAD said that no shore leave and crew exchanges shall be granted to crew on board vessels.

It added that entrance to the ports will be granted in accordance with established procedures.