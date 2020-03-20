Pompeo cites Guyana’s electoral process as a challenge for OAS

In congratulating Organisation of American States (OAS) Secretary General Luis Almagro on his re-election today, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has cited Guyana’s electoral process as one of the challenges now facing the organization.

In a statement today Pompeo said: “As we overcome the threat to public health posed by COVID-19, the peoples of the Americas and the Caribbean face other challenges, such as the full restoration of democracy in Nicaragua and Venezuela; adherence to free, fair and credible electoral processes in Guyana; and holding the Cuban regime accountable for its malign activities. Opportunities abound as well, including the upcoming democratic elections in Bolivia and implementing an array of OAS programs and initiatives to boost resilience; strengthen democratic governance, human rights, and fundamental freedoms; and bolster economic competitiveness and development in the region”.

It was the second time this week that Pompeo raised concerns about Guyana. Earlier in the week he warned about severe repercussions for persons here benefiting from electoral fraud and an illegitimately sworn in government.

The US and other Western countries have expressed grave concern about the faulty Region Four count and the possibility that there might be an attempt to swear in a President on this basis.

There are suggestions that if there is no fair election result here that the OAS will take up the matter.