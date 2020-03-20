Several Chinese businesses in city suspend operations over coronavirus fears

Several Chinese businesses in central Georgetown have temporarily closed their doors due to fears over the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), which has compounded a slowdown caused by the post-elections political crisis.

Many of the businesses, which operate along Regent, Robb and King streets, were closed yesterday and are likely to remain closed for the next week.

Since the confirmation of COVID-19 here, businesses have been taking stringent measures to prevent its spread, with some opting to suspend operations.