Alleged instruction on Giftland security cameras raises eyebrows

Chairman of the Giftland Group of Companies, Roy Beepat has alleged that he was told on Thursday by a police rank that any of Giftland Mall’s security cameras focusing on the Arthur Chung Convention Centre at Liliendaal was “illegal.”

It is not clear who passed the alleged instruction. Acting Police Commander of Region Four (A) Phillip Azore has denied issuing any such instruction.

In a statement on Thursday, Beepat said he was informed by a member of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) that if any of the mall’s security cameras are “pointing” at the Arthur Chung Convention Centre and the access roads, it is “illegal.”